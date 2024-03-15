DJ Shimza is asking fans for help to correct his Google bio, which mistakenly states he was born in Eswatini in 1984

He expressed his frustration on social media, prompting humorous responses from fans

Suggestions include creating a People Card on Google or writing to Google directly to correct the information

DJ Shimza has taken to social media to plead with fans to help him fix his online bio which is incorrect. The award-winning star said he wanted the information changed.

Shimza has asked fans to help him with his mistaken identity. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza asks fans for help over mistaken identity

DJ Shimza is in a predicament and he wants Mzansi's assistance. The popular DJ recently aired his frustrations with his fans and followers.

Taking to his X page, Shimza asked if there was anyone who could help with his Google profile. The information online shows that he was born in Eswatini in 1984 and raised in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The shocked star wrote:

"Can someone please help me change my Google information, I don’t know how I am born in Swaziland in 1984 "

Fans share hilarious comments to Shimza's post

Social media users did not disappoint with their comments. Many said the star should just leave the information like that.

@Khangale22 said:

"Don't change it's for future use."

@MF_Jones_RSA added:

"There is something called a people card on Google maybe create that."

@s_mahwai added:

"If Google says you were born in 1984 in Swaziland then you were born there."

@modice09 said:

"You are 40 years Shimy ntwana this year case closed, we are tired of football age "

@Kagisure1 commented:

"Be happy you are still alive, ninja, that's what matters in this era. Or show us your ID here will take the matter further."

@TheEazyEd said:

"You can actually write to Google to remove that."

