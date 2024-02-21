Big Brother Mzansi contestant Zee was outed for being two-faced after she snitched on fellow contestant Papa Ghost

Mzansi called her out on her behaviour, especially after noting that she also spilt the beans about other housemates

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela called Zee out, and many other viewers agreed with him

A lot is going on in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Contestant Zee was alleged to be a two-faced person after she betrayed Papa Ghost.

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Zee

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela was one of the people who called out Zintle 'Zee' Mofokeng. Taking to X, Phil wrote:

"Bathong Zee? Not even 15 minutes, she betrays Papa Ghost. Why is she telling them what he said, when she was snitching on them to Ghost just a few minutes ago?"

Netizens discuss the drama erupting at BB Mzansi

BB Mzansi viewers are not too mad at Zee as some agree that she is playing the game.

@Lady_Blvck:

"That is our Agent. She is playing her Game."

@MofokengZintle:

"Don’t hate the player! Hate the game."

@PapaaMama_Bona:

"Double agent. I don't know what to think of her right now. I'm dizzy from her game right now. I don't know what to think."

@HomeIsMamelodi:

"Zee to Liema "They told you all these things because they knew you were going to come and tell us."

@Fezeekah:

“I’m not here to be team Lerato and Team Ghost Mina , I’m team Zee.”

@naledijumbo:

"Not Yolanda confirming she started that fire & left Mich to fight alone. That's why I was happy to see Zee slyzer out that fake meeting."

@Ohemaa_akyaa89:

"Zee: papa ghost wants me to be an agent, I thought of it. If biggie wanted me to be an agent, he would have informed me personally. I’m not here to play the game and help anybody else’s game too."

@Chadiwa4:

"Zee: I’m not here to be or play team Ghost and Lerato mina ! I’m team Zee!!! Drag Zee all you want but you can’t lie and say SHE’S NOT SMART! Never!!! I’m literally stanning the smartest babe in that house, and nothing you say can take it away!"

@filled_popcorn:

"Zee really jumped from 70k to 78k in 48 hours. we were fighting for a whole week to move from 60k to 70k, drag her to victory."

