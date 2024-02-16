Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema has decided to stay in the Big Brother house despite mourning her grandmother

The popular contestant received the news of her grandmother’s passing while she was in the house

Viewers were concerned for Liema, with many wondering if she would drop out of the competition after hearing of the tragedy

Liema will continue to stay in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house after her grandmother's passing. Image: @liema.rsa

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema has taken the decision to continue contending in the Big Brother house. This comes after the sad news of her grandmother’s passing.

Liema wept uncontrollably after news of granny's passing

While in the Big Brother Mzansi house, the popular contestant received the news of her grandmother’s passing while she was in the house. The tragic news was shared on Thursday, 15 February, during the 24-hour airing of the reality show.

The news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who said:

"Condolences to Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Liema, on the passing of her grandmother. Love and light to the Phantsi family."

Liema will not go back home

Liema has decided to stay in Big Brother’s house despite mourning her grandmother. The official X page of the reality show shared this on Friday, 16 February, saying Liema is doing this for her family, especially her late grandmother.

"In light of her grandmother's passing, Liema has decided to stay in the house because she is 'doing this for them and my grandmother'."

Mzansi vows to support Liema after decision

Viewers were concerned for Liema, with many wondering if she would drop out of the competition after hearing of the tragedy. However, her decision saw her gaining even more supporters who vowed to vote for her to win the competition.

@mindsoulndbodyy:

"Go girl!! Receive the strength to pull through."

@Pashka_vee:

"I like this girl. next time she is up am voting. I have decided to stan her now. STAY STRONG."

@yolie6069:

"Stay strong Liema. You manifested the 2 million yesterday. It’s coming home."

@Azania_Mhayise:

"She has made a good decision. The elders in her home will deal with everything. I’m sure the grandmother would want her to stay and commit to her decision to be on the show. Strength to her."

@nosihle_mhlongo:

"And if she had left, we were gonna leave with her. Thank you so much for deciding to stay Liema, this can not be easy at all."

