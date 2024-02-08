Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku posted a video of her late grandmother with a very emotional message

Amanda Manku’s granny and mother both got shot in a hit gone wrong, and her father confessed to the murders

The old video and touching post saw her fans sending out comforting messages to the actress

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku penned a touching post to her granny. Image: @amanda_manku

Actress Amanda Manku was in an emotional state when she remembered her late grandmother.

Amanda Manku pens note to late grandmother

Amanda is known best for her role as Lizzy on SABC 1's hit telenovela Skeem Saam. She lost her grandmother and mother after they were shot in her hometown, Limpopo.

In a very emotional post, Amanda shared an old video of the two of them in a village area and shared some touching words.

"Koko wa Dimakatšo ka maratha. Re go gopola ka mehla Ngwana Legoabe."

This translates to "This is Dimakatso from Maratha. We remember you everyday, Ngwana Legoabe."

Manku's dad confesses to the murders

Both Amanda Manku’s grandmother and her mother Gladys Manku, got shot in a hit gone wrong, and her father, Captain William Manku, allegedly confessed to the murders.

William confessed to ordering a hit on his mother-in-law, but the hitmen mistakenly killed Gladys too.

A report from ZiMoja stated that Captain Manku, his girlfriend Sergeant Nonhlahla Ngubo and the alleged hitman David Khoza, appeared at the Magatle Magistrate's Court in Zebediela, Limpopo for a bail hearing.

The three face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and obstruction of justice.

Fans comfort Amanda

The old video and touching post saw her fans sending comforting messages to the actress.

mpsbatho:

"This is love guys, you are amazing guys."

adv_motlatsokgatla:

"My prayer is…in the midst of this God gives you peace and protect you…beautiful memories."

kea_leburu:

"Love and light ausi waka."

coach_lindaah:

"Sending you so much love and light friend."

matobolo_events_management:

"Sending my love to all of you my nunus."

