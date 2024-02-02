Amanda Manku's father, Captain William Manku, allegedly confessed to ordering a hit on his mother-in-law but the hitmen mistakenly killed his wife too

He appeared in court with his girlfriend, Sergeant Nonhlahla Ngubo, and alleged hitman David Khoza for a bail hearing on several charges

Captain Manku reportedly confessed to hiring hitmen to kill his mother-in-law, leading to the accidental murder of his wife, Gladys Manku, during the incident

Popular South African actress Amanda Manku's father William Manku allegedly confessed to ordering the hit on the star's grandmother (his mother-in-law) but the inkabi mistakenly killed the actress' mother (his wife).

Amanda Manku's father in court for murder

According to ZiMoja, Captain William Manku appeared in court alongside his girlfriend, who is also a police officer Sergeant Nonhlahla Ngubo and the alleged hitman David Khoza for a bail hearing.

The three who are being accused of several charges including conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and obstruction of justice appeared in the Magatle Magistrate's Court in Zebediela, Limpopo.

Amanda Manku's father confesses

The publication further noted that Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the spokesperson for NPA Limpopo said Captain Manku confessed to hiring hitmen to kill his mother-in-law. He reportedly drove from Gauteng to Limpopo to show the inkabi where 70-year-old Lettie Maphuthuma lived.

The hitmen allegedly went back to kill Maphuthuma but ended up murdering William Manku's wife and Amanda's mom, Gladys Manku who was 45 years old. According to the report, the hitmen killed Gladys because she was running away, they were scared she would alert the community. He said:

"He told them that one of the women was his wife and they told him they had to kill her as she ran away after her mother was shot and they thought she was going to tell the community and they would be caught."

