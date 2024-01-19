Amanda Manku's father, Captain William Manku, remains in jail for allegedly shooting her mother and grandmother

The actress, known for her role in Skeem Saam , confirmed the suspects' arrests in a statement

Three suspects, including Amanda's father, appeared in court on January 18, 2024

Amanda Manku's father Captain William Manku who is in jail for allegedly shooting her mother and grandmother will remain behind bars after the case was postponed.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku’s father is in court for murdering her mother and grandfather. Image: @amanda_manku

Actress's father in jail for shooting her mom and grandmother

Amanda Manku is still grieving her mom and granny's brutal murders. The actress popular for playing the role of Elizabeth in the popular telenovela Skeem Saam issued a statement confirming the suspects' arrests last week.

Although the star did not mention that her father, his mistress and a hitman were the suspects arrested, she mentioned that the family believes that the SAPS and the judiciary system will ensure justice for her mother and grandmother is served. Part of her statement read:

"The family can now confirm that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, the suspects will appear in court again on 18 January 2024 at Magatle, Zebediela.

"This is a difficult time for the family, but we are trusting the SAPS and the judicial system to run its course as is necessary to bring the matter to a close."

According to ZiMoja, the three suspects appeared in court in court on 18 January 2024 at Magatle, Zebediela on several charges including two counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and defeating the course of justice.

The case was postponed to 23 January 2024.

