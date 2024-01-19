Lynn Forbesemotionally shared a photo of Kairo Forbes on her first day of Grade 3

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes recently left her followers chopping onions with her heartfelt message to Kairo Forbes on her first day at school without her dad.

Kairo goes back to school without AKA

It's almost a year since AKA's tragic death in Durban, but his family is still trying to piece their lives back together. The award-winning rapper's mother Lynn Forbes shared a cute picture of Supa Mega's daughter Kairo Forbes on her first day in grade 3.

She said it was emotional dropping Kairo off at school for the first time without her father. Lynn noted that she found comfort in knowing that AKA was with them and he is proud of Kairo. Part of her lengthy caption read:

"I know you were there with me when I took her to school for her first day of Gr3. You stayed with her all day, until I picked her up. You were there with me doing the same on day 2 and you sat with me through the parent info session last night. It broke my heart when they spoke about the dad & daughter robotics days coming up this year. I remember you being very excited about her getting to Gr3 so you can do this with her.

"You will be with her again today and every day going forward and even if we can’t see you, we feel your presence all the time."

Mzansi reacts to Lynn Forbes's touching post

Social media users showered Glammy with love after her post went viral. Many acknowledged that AKA is always with his family even if they can't see him.

@cheistar_official said:

"Every single day! His dreams for her will live forever! His love for her that Forever! At the what you know it’s Supamega! No eye has seen nor ear has heard what God Has in store for Her! Papa said it and he sitting with the Savior, rooting for Her, That’s Forever!"

@tamz2312 added:

"Aaah man, she's so precious ❤️@Lynnforbes u are the best"

@essy_aliv noted:

"Why did they have to do it to champ breaks my heart seeing this young girl without her dad, if only they knew..... We love you Kai❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News