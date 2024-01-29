Londie London's ex-boyfriend Mabonga is facing serious charges after being shot in a Sandton club brawl

His alleged offences include attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault, and more

Londie London confirmed their breakup, urging fans not to involve her in the legal matter

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's controversial ex-boyfriend Mabonga is allegedly being charged with a long list of offences.

Londie London's ex-boyfriend Mabonga is reportedly facing attempted murder charges.

Londie London's ex-boyfriend in trouble with the law

Popular businessman Bongani Pjazil Maocuana popularly known in the streets as Mabonga has a court case waiting for him as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

Mabonga who shot into the limelight after briefly dating reality TV star and businesswoman Londie London made headlines a few days ago after being shot during a brawl in a club in Sandton. Mabonga is allegedly facing several charges after the incident that left him fighting for his life.

According to Fakaza News, Mabonga is facing serious allegations including two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm, and firing a firearm in a municipal area.

Per the report, Mabonga's charge sheet was read at the Alexander magistrate’s court, but the star is still in the hospital after the shooting incident.

Londie London confirms breakup with Mabonga

Reality TV star Londie London confirmed to her fans that she is no longer with Mabonga after being tagged on social media.

She warned her fans not to involve her in the matter as she parted ways with the controversial businessman.

Londie London seemingly throws shade at Mabonga

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Londie London's fans think she is throwing subtle jabs at her ex-boyfriend Mabonga who was allegedly shot while at a club last week. The star who trended on social media following the incident made it clear that they are no longer together.

Fans have been glued to their phones waiting for Londie London's comments regarding Mabonga's incident. The star has been mum on the issue, but many believe her recent post was directed at him.

