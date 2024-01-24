Londie London's fans suspect she mocked her ex-boyfriend Mabonga after his alleged shooting at a club

Despite not addressing the incident directly, her post featuring toy guns sparked speculation among followers

Social media users reacted with humour and comments implying that the post was a jab at Mabonga

Londie London's fans think she is throwing subtle jabs at her ex-boyfriend Mabonga who was allegedly shot while at a club last week. The star who trended on social media following the incident made it clear that they are no longer together.

Londie London seemingly fired shots at Mabonga. Image: @londie_london_official and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Did Londie London mock Mabonga?

Fans have been glued to their phones waiting for Londie London's comments regarding Mabonga's incident. The star has been mum on the issue, but many believe her recent post was directed at him.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Real Housewives of Durban star shared a series of pictures. Fans couldn't help but speculate that the last slide on her post was directed at Mabonga.

Fans react to Londie London's post

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the star's post. Many felt the picture of toy guns was a direct jab at her former lover.

@zarh_mfeka said:

"If you don't get the last slide, forget about it "

@food_bliss_with_xolisile added:

"not the last slide child…..also Umi bathong "

@kgomotso_pulenyane wrote:

"Londie, last slide my sistaaaaaa "

@mpho_swandle added:

"I see what you did with the last slide "

@za.ne6706 said:

"Cheers to most beautiful women in SA who has everything she desires."

@_sandilentsoko commented:

"Not the last slide "

