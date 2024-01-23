Ciara showcased her post-baby body on social media after welcoming her fourth baby

The singer looked stylish in a black leather coat and boots, captioning her post with a saucy message

Fans praised her for staying real and admired her legendary status as a singer

Ciara has proven that it is possible to get back to your post-baby body a few weeks after giving birth. The star who welcomed her fourth baby with Russel Wilson recently showed off her body.

Ciara flaunted her post-baby body in a hot video. Image: Unique Nicole and Jacopo M. Raule

Ciara steps out looking hot

Ciara is undeniably one of the hottest celebrities in the world. The award-winning singer and dancer has also been motivating her fans and followers with how she is raising her beautiful family.

Taking to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the mother of four who welcomed her daughter Amora gave her followers a glimpse of her stunning body. CiCi looked stylish in a black leather coat and boots. She captioned the post:

"I still got the juice, boo, buy a sippie! "

Fans can't get enough of Ciara

Social media users lauded the star for keeping it real with them. Many expressed their love and admiration for the legendary singer.

@Thurzday_ said:

"Ciera has just stepped into #GagCity !!! sound off the alarms and make room for a fellow legend and Queen! ❤️"

@_TheNameIsFORD added:

"Tell that "young ho" again CiCi!!! She couldn't hold a candle to Miss Goodies❤️"

@Sifisov1 commented:

"Is there another word to describe beauty?"

@LawJKJ added:

"Absolutely! Sippie cups are for beginners; you're serving the juice in full glasses. Keep shining and sipping, boo! ✨ #JuiceQueen #ConfidenceOnPoint."

Source: Briefly News