Minnie Dlamini's recent social media post showcasing her minimal makeup and braids has sparked a debate about her beauty

The discussion intensified when a popular entertainment blog shared the picture, leading to mixed reactions from social media users

While some users made negative remarks about her appearance, others expressed admiration for her beauty

Minnie Dlamini is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities in South Africa. The star recently shared a post that sparked a heated debate on social media.

Minnie Dlamini's face card gets Mzansi talking

Social media users have been divided about Minnie Dlamini's face and body. Some trolls have been saying that The Honeymoon actress is getting older and has fallen off. Others are however adamant that the veteran media personality still has it and is getting better with age.

The debate about Minnie's looks was recently rekindled when the popular entertainment blog MDN News shared a picture of the star. In the picture, Minnie Dlamini showed off her minimal makeup and braids.

Minnie Dlamini's picture gets SA talking

Social media users shared mixed thoughts about Minnie Dlamini's picture. Some shared thoughts on her age while her devoted fans noted that she still looks stunning. Some petty trolls mentioned her estranged husband Quinton Jones, whom she is reportedly engaged in a custody battle with.

@ReydeC0raz0nes said:

"They said she fell off."

@MrBetz2009 wrote:

"Old her she has bumps on the face now."

@MasieTiro commented:

"My Minnie! Minaj! Minenhle! Mine! My crush! Oooh!"\

@Asseco_M said:

"Yanki braids? "

@mycyclelifeza wrote:

"Where is Big Dlamini..."

Minnie Dlamini confuses fans after using cosmetic surgery filter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini recently had Mzansi taking a double glance after a video in which she used a cosmetic surgery filter went viral on social media.

South Africans were almost convinced that media personality Minnie Dlamini had some work done on her body after the star's video went viral. A social media with the handle @Dineo_thulii shared the mother of one's video on X.

