Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha seemingly moved on after their breakup

The popular actor shared pictures of his new girlfriend on his social media page

Social media users expressed shock and disappointment, with some unfollowing him

Boity Thulo's former boyfriend Anton Jeftha has seemingly moved on months after breaking up with the award-winning rapper. The actor shared a post showing the new lady on social media.

Boity Thulo’s ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha showed off his new girlfriend. Image: @boity and @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

Anton Jeftha seemingly shows off his new girlfriend

Anton Jeftha started the year on a high note with the new love of his life. The Saints & Strangers star who was dating rapper Boity Thulo has seemingly moved on.

Taking to his Instagram page a few months after speculation of his break-up from Boity, Anton Jeftha shared pictures with his new lady. The star did not write anything in the caption, but many are speculating that he has moved on.

Mzansi reacts to Anton Jeftha's new lady

Social media users were shocked to see Anton flaunting his new girlfriend. Many said they were not aware that he was no longer with the Bakae rapper.

@thereal_leri said:

"Man always disappoints Boity. He was dating Boity now this lady. If I look at Boity there's nothing wrong with her. She is every man's dream girl. But I don't understand why men always disappoint her. "

@ley_leymooketsi commented:

"No because I followed you because of Boity and y’all are no longer together so I’m unfollowing you bye"

@benito.selicki wrote:

"What happened between Boity and Anton?"

@mwende_moh noted:

"Somebody type my question. Unable to ask what I want to ask."

@tukelomagopane added:

"My mind says it's one of his colleagues from tv but reality says "Neh sesi it's not" I'm shooked on behalf of the one we really know"

Boity Thulo admires ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest Billiato all-white party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo had the time of her life at Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker hosted a star-studded get-together, celebrating his 33rd birthday with some celebrity friends.

However, Mzansi looked beyond Boity's praise for her ex-boyfriend's party and questioned if they were back together.

