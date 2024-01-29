A Soweto man went to Captec in Mofolo to check on his banking app

the man, Nhlanhla Mbatha, had just over R5000 in his account when he went inside the bank

while inside, he was stunned to discover that fraudsters had withdrawn all of it while he was still in the bank

A man was stressed after he lost R5000 while in the bank. Images: Maskot and Allanswart

Source: Getty Images

A man from Mofolo in Soweto's heart was shattered after he went to check on his Capitec bank app at a nearby branch, only to come back out with nothing.

He was a victim of fraud while inside the bank, and Capitec does not believe it is responsible.

Man loses R5000 while in bank branch

According to SowetanLIVE, Nhlanhla Mbatha went to the Capitec Branch at the Eyethu Mall, located in Mofolio, to fix a problem he had with his banking app. His app refused access as it constantly informed him that he was keying in the wrong PIN. When he went inside the bank, he checked his balance and saw that he had R5080.

As he was receiving help from the consultant, the consultant told him that someone had withdrawn money from the account while she was helping him. He could not believe it! He opened a case of fraud with the police. Capitec said the bank attempted to stop the transactions but did not claim responsibility, blaming Mbatha for giving them his PIN. Mbatha vehemently denied this and insisted he did not share his information with anyone.

South Africans sad on behalf of the victim

South Africans on Facebook were saddened by how the man fell victim to fraudsters.

Tiyiselani Madila said:

"This is sad. One can tell that money is not safe even inside these banks."

Khethiwe Sibanyoni remarked:

"This was happening with FNB. My mother experienced the same thing two weeks back."

Philani Dube remarked:

"Sometimes you wonder which is safe between under the mattress and the bank."

Bongani Mgubela remarked:

"Maybe those fraudsters are collaborating with the bank's staff."

Stephan Bongani Mthimunze shared:

"This is sad. I had the same issue. Someone did cashsends with my account for two months without me realising. I only noticed when I wanted to use the account to make a payment that I saw something was not right."

