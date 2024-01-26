Sebasa Mogale is being accused of defrauding another former Bitcoin client

The Skeem Saam actor was called out after he promised Sello Bonoko a significant return on investment that never came to fruition

Bonoko is said to have taken legal action but has not been successful in getting his money back

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Sebasa Mogale allegedly scammed his former Bitcoin client thousands of rands. Images: sebasamogale

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor, Sebasa Mogale is being called out by his alleged former Bitcoin client for scamming him. Known for his role as Dr Hlongwane, Mogale is said to have fled with Sello Bonoko's hard-earned money and has since ghosted him.

Sebasa Mogale accused of swindling client

Sebasa Mogale is catching some smoke after Sello Bonoko accused him of swindling him out of thousands of rands.

The popular Skeem Saam actor, known for portraying Dr Hlongwane, is said to have lured Bonoko with promises of a huge Bitcoin payout.

According to ZiMoja, Mogale and his business partner, Mpho Dagada, promised Bonoko huge returns if he invested in their Bitcoin company, Mining City in 2020.

An excited Bokono is said to have quit his job and used R200K of his pension fund to invest in the scheme but never saw a profit to this day. This allegedly led to Mogale's dismissal from Thobela FM after countless victims came forward with their stories.

Bonoko lost more than his money

Speaking on his loss of money, Bonoko claims he suffered another blow when his wife, who had been against the investment, left him and took their children.

He has since made various attempts to reach out to Mogale and plead for his money.

Bonoko claims the former Thobela FM broadcaster told him to redirect his complaints to Mining City instead, as the money did not go directly to him. Previously, the actor was said to be taking his alleged victims to court, claiming he did not receive a cent from anyone.

Bonoko told ZiMoja that going the legal route bore no results because the matter was thrown out of court and claimed the police were not prioritising his case.

Skhumbuzo Mbatha seeks revenge on scammer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Skhumbuzo Mbatha's story after being scammed by his close friend in 2021.

The Skeem Saam actor revealed that after many failed attempts at trying to get his money back, he has resorted to seeking revenge for the humiliation and betrayal he faced at the hands of his so-called friend.

Source: Briefly News