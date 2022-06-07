Skeem Saam star Sebasa Mogale has reportedly been accused of scamming scores of people out of R800 000 in Polokwane Limpopo

It's been reported that fraud charges are piling up against the actor who plays the role of Dr Hlongwane on the SABC 1 show

The Thobela FM's unnamed legal representative confirmed that he's aware of the "frivolous and baseless charges of fraud"against his client

Fraud charges are reportedly piling up against Skeem Saam actor, Sebasa Mogale. The star plays the role of Dr Hlongwane on the show.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Sebasa Mogale allegedly scammed scores of people a large sum of money. Image: @sebasamogale

Source: Instagram

Police confirmed that cases of fraud have been opened at the Polokwane cop shop by different people after their allegedly invested over R800 000 in Bitcoin through Mogale.

Daily Sun reports that police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said five cases have been opened against the Thobela FM presenter. The publication reports that once police have concluded their investigations the dockets will be taken to a senior public prosecutor for further instructions or a decision.

Mojapelo added that the suspect has not been arrested. The outlet further reports that over 100 people were apparently scammed by Sebasa Mogale.

Mogale's lawyer, who was not named, told the publication that he's aware of the "frivolous and baseless charges of fraud" against his client.

Source: Briefly News