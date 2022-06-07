Rapper and Amapiano artist Reason did a hilarious impersonation o Slik Talk and shared the funny clip on his timeline

Sizwe Alakine shaded the background of the controversial YouTuber's videos, adding that his background looked presentable because it had a piece of art

Mzansi social media users warned the Khanda Shisa hitmaker after he shaded Slik and said they can't wait for him to respond to the video

Reason has taken to social media to throw major shade in the direction of Slik Talk. The rapper did a hilarious impersonation of the controversial YouTuber.

Reason shaded controversial YouTuber Slik Talk in a hilarious video. Image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter, @reasonhd

The Khanda Shisa hitmaker posted the funny clup on his timeline. The star dissed Slik's videos' background when he impersonated him.

Taking to Twitter, Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, shared that the background of his video looks presentable than Slik's background because it has a piece of art. He captioned his post:

"There you go. I Fixed it."

Mzansi laughed out loud at the clip but many warned Reason about shading Slik talk unprovoked. They shared that they can't wait for his spicy response.

@Munyadziwa_Ed said:

"Weeeh! I hope Slik Talk retaliates."

@_baanng commented:

"I actually can’t wait."

@JackRams_ wrote:

"I can already hear Slik Talk say, 'Look at this clown'."

@Siya_ZAR said:

"Be ready for a fire response, the boy won't even breathe when he responds."

@ChakaTsenase commented:

"He's coming for you, what have you just done?"

@k_maboane added:

"Lol, wait for Slik Talk to reply. You gave him the attention he wants now."

Slik Talk accuses Mihlali of posting Bonang's bad picture on purpose

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk accused Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. Mihali shared the snap on her Instagram stories and Bonang was roasted for looking like Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel and claimed Mihlali knew exactly what she was doing when she posted the snap of the TV host. The YouTuber alleged that she wanted to prove that Bonang is "getting old".

In the clip posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang Matheba.

