Skeem Saam actor Sebasa Mogale's lawyer has shared that he's prepared to take legal action against the people who opened fraud cases against him

The Thobela FM presenter's alleged victims accused him of scamming them out of a hefty amount of money after they apparently invested in Bitcoin through him

The star's legal representative denied that any of the money went into Mogale's private account or business accounts, adding that he did not receive a cent from anyone

Sebasa Mogale is reportedly prepared to take legal action against the alleged victims who opened fraud cases against him.

Image: @sebasamogale

Source: Instagram

The Skeem Saam star denied that he received any money in his bank account from people who made alleged investments in Bitcoin through him.

TshisaLIVE reports that the actor referred them to his lawyer when they wanted to ask him a few questions about his alleged involvement in the scam. The Thobela FM presenter's legal representative Lesedi Mphahlele of Fairbridges Wertheim Becker Attorneys told the publication that the star "reserves his right to take legal action for defamation against all parties participating in injuring his reputation".

Mphahlele expressed that Sebasa Mogale only did marketing for the Bitcoin business. The lawyer emphasised that Mogale "did not receive any money from anybody". Mphalele claimed that there's no proof that the money went into his clients private account or business accounts.

"We challenge everyone to show proof of payment."

Sebasa Mogale allegedly scams people out of R800 000

In related news, Briefly News reported that fraud charges are reportedly piling up against Skeem Saam actor, Sebasa Mogale. The star plays the role of Dr Hlongwane on the show.

Police confirmed that cases of fraud have been opened at the Polokwane cop shop by different people after their allegedly invested over R800 000 in Bitcoin through Mogale.

Daily Sun reports that police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said five cases have been opened against the Thobela FM presenter. The publication reports that once police have concluded their investigations the dockets will be taken to a senior public prosecutor for further instructions or a decision.

