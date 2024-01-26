A North West man has been given a life imprisonment sentence after he killed his unfaithful wife

He killed her after she returned home from disappearing at night, and he pleaded guilty

South Africans criticised the man and condemned his actions

A man from the North West was handed a life sentence for killing his wife after accusing her of cheating on him. The Tlhabane Magistrate Court handed Sithandile Ndlobothi after he killed his wife brutally in January last year.

Man kills wife, given a life sentence

According to TimeLIVE, Ndlobothi slept when his baby's crying woke him up. When he got up to put the baby back to sleep, he discovered that his wife wasn't there. He went outside and looked for her. His neighbours informed him that she had returned, and he severely assaulted her in full view of people.

While he beat her, she confessed that she was having an affair with another man, and the beating continued. People begged and pleaded with him to stop, and when he did, she was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

South Africans disturbed by the murder

South Africans on Facebook were disturbed by why the man killed his wife.

Fikile Mbambi said:

"He should have left her."

Fana KaNontipholo Langa Sothole said:

"This is unacceptable. Attachment issues contributed to this situation. He had no right to kill a person just because she wasn't faithful. Divorce and breakups were available for them. He must rot in jail.

Rendani Netshirungulu said:

"He must rot in jail. When your wife cheats, divorce her. Who gave you the right to take her life?"

siyabulela Haji Maho observed:

"Cheating, anger, betrayal, pain and regret is what marriage has come to."

