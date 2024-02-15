Big Brother Mzansi star Liema is mourning her grandmother's death, receiving the news while in the Big Brother house

Fans are sending heartfelt condolences and wondering if she will continue in the competition

Social media is flooded with messages of support for Liema and her family

Big Brother Mzansi star Liema is mourning the loss of her grandmother. The star was seen weeping uncontrollably after receiving the news while in the Big Brother house.

Liema's grandmother dies

Losing a loved one is not easy, especially if you are not there. Big Brother Mzansi star Liema received the devastating news of her grandmother's death on Thursday, 15 February 2024.

The news about Liema's granny's death was shared on social media by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. The post read:

"Condolences to Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Liema, on the passing of her grandmother. Love and light to the Phantsi family."

Mzansi sends heartwarming messages to Liema

Social media is awash with touching condolence messages from Liema's legion of fans. Many are still wondering if the star will continue with her journey in the Big Brother Mzansi competition or if she will leave to go and mourn her family member.

@yolie6069 said:

"Sending my condolences to Liema and her family, may God comfort them️ while she’s still in the house. Let’s keep voting for her, guys #LiemaPantsi #bbmzansi"

@Factsgenbackup1 wrote:

"Liema hasn’t had an easy BBM journey but I hope we continue supporting her till the end Liema fans it’s okey to cry a little but after that let’s go back to voting my condolences to Liema and her family & thanks to all hms for the support #bbmzansi."

@kadibetsow1 added:

"Liema has suffered this monthher tears never end..from being played to losing your mom God please heal liema. Condolences to Liema #BBMzansi."

@kadibetsow1 wrote:

"I woke up to see that Liema has been crying because she lost her grandmom#BBMzansi. Condolences to Liema's family. I'm so sorry my angel. VOTE LIEMA."

@RichMnguniSA commented:

"Condolences to Liema & her Family I just hope this is not another excuse for her to get back with Jaridi. #BBMzansi."

@its_salamart noted:

"My sincere condolences to Liema and her family. Rest well grandma #bbmzansi #LiemaPantsi."

