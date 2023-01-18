South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is mourning following the death of his paternal grandmother

The Mama I Made It rapper announced the sad news on his social media platforms

Fans flooded his timeline with condolence messages while others shared their own experiences

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is mourning the death of a close family member. The heartbroken star shared the news on his social media platforms.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he recently lost his paternal grandmother. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The star shared that his paternal grandmother died on Sunday and the news had broken his heart.

Cassper announces his grandmother's death

Anyone who knows Cassper Nyovest knows how important family is to him. The star is always raving about his family in his social media posts.

Sharing on his Twitter page recently, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker announced that his paternal grandmother had passed on. According to ZAlebs, Mufasa revealed that his grandmother named Naledi “Star” Phoolo died on Sunday, January 15. He tweeted:

"Gained another Guardian Angel last night. My Grandmother from my dad’s side Naledi “Star” Phoolo crossed over. Thank you for everything nkgono. May your lessons stay with us so we can live a long beautiful life as you did. May your soul rest in peace."

Fans send condolence messages to Cassper Nyovest

The rapper's fans filled his timeline with condolence messages. Some even revealed that they recently lost family members too.

@DudesMab said:

"May your kgono rest in peace and rise in glory. Sincere condolences to the whole family."

@Mr_LuckyMtshali noted:

"Condolences to you and your family Cass ❤ We also lost our Granny (My Mom's Mom) yesterday "

@blackrozzie added:

"Condolences to you and your family Fifi, take heart and find comfort in the Lord ❤️ May her precious soul rest in peace."

@Thabiso38120805 wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace n may u n ur family find peace in these hard times."

