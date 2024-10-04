A young lady carrying her shopping bags to put groceries on had many members of the online community confession to doing the same

The hun shared a video where she was taking out a carrier terrible to put her stuff at a food store

Members of the online community who do the same came forward and shared how they've saved money from doing that

A young lady shared her money-saving ways at a grocery impressing many. Image: @onwah06

Source: TikTok

A pretty hun shared a relatable video on her TikTok account that attracted many comments. The video shows her going to get food items using reusable bags.

The video was shared under the lady's user handle @onwah06, reaching 108K views, 6.6K likes, and many comments from money-savvy social media users.

The lady at the grocery store

In the video, the hun can be seen at the Shoprite paying point, taking out her orange shopping bag to put her food items in.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA relates to the lady's money-saving method

After seeing the video, the lady's feed was filled with comments from people who could relate to the content. Others bragged about the money-saving method, while others saw the act as a way to save the environment.

User @Ingqwelekazwelonke

"Wait, does carrying these bags qualify as sengimdaala 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🤣🤣🤣?"

User @trinity

"I have a changani bag. I don't have money to waste🥰."

User @Neliswa Hadebe

"That's so me, and I doubt ngisengalungiseka kunini (I'll ever stop this)😭😂."

User @official04

"😭🥺At least we have something in common."

User @Fransciska_Swarts

"I have a Woolworths bag; that way, I'm even confusing the enemies too😭😭🤣."

User @Tsholofelo ❤️❤️

"I always carry the big red Mr price one😌😌it saves me a lot."

SA guy designs a stunning dress using Woollies shopping bags

In another Briefly News article, a creative gent impressed many Mzansi peeps by showing off a cute Woolworths shopping bag dress he made.

The energetic dude danced while wearing the dress, amusing the online community. Some called on Woollies to work with him in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News