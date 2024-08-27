A young woman shared the money-saving method she used at Checkers, which she recently used at Woolworths

She discovered that she spent more money at Woolies, where she paid under R1 000 at the other grocery store

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the grocery guide

A woman used a unique money-saving technique at Woolworths. Images: @mokhusekagi

Source: TikTok

After using a special money-saving method to spend under R1 000 while shopping at Checkers, a young woman tried it at Woolworths. However, she ended up spending a few R100s more.

Same method, different totals

TikTokker Kagiso Mokhuse (@mokhusekagi) returned to the app to show social media users how she used the 6 5 4 3 2 1 method at Woolies. The budgeting formula sees people buying six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three carbohydrate-based foods, two sauces, and one "fun item" (which Kagiso chose to be a tub of ice cream).

When she used the method at Checkers, the money-savvy woman only spent R897 on a trolley full of groceries. However, she spent R1 164 at Woolies.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to money-saving method

While some thought the total spent at Woolies was affordable, others deemed it expensive.

Kagiso also mentioned in the comments that she used the above guide to top up on groceries every two weeks.

@mabeengesi shared how they would have spent their money using the 6 5 4 3 2 1 method:

"I'd get six fun stuff, one sauce and two starches."

@justbeingnqobile said to the TikTokker:

"I’m buying exactly what you bought because I can never stick to my budget."

@dineo.nthafa told the online community:

"In my experience, the actual receipt and calculator never match."

When @gg_minto asked about toiletries, Kagiso shared:

"I buy it in bulk and not monthly."

Sharing their opinion, @sine_dyani commented:

"The only expensive thing at Woolies is the meat. Other than that, it’s affordable and better than other shops."

@user3762278801292 told people online:

"Woolies is not expensive. Food, in general, is expensive."

Lady saves at PnP without Smart Shopper card

Source: Briefly News