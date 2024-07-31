A money-savvy woman, Kagiso Mokhuse, showed people how she managed to save using a unique method

The woman who shopped at Checkers filled her trolley and spent less than R1000 on her grocery items, impressing many

While speaking to Briefly News, Kagiso told the publication where she learned about the technique

A young woman shared a money-saving method she used while shopping. Images: @mokhusekagi

A woman impressed avid shoppers by showing them how to decrease spending and increase the items they put in their trolleys.

Kagiso Mokhuse took to her TikTok account (@mokhusekagi) to show app users a video she uploaded when she shopped at Checkers. In the clip (a response to a message posted on one of her other videos), she shared that she used the 6 5 4 3 2 1 method.

She bought six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three carbohydrate-based foods, two sauces, and a beverage. She also added a "fun item," which cost her R60.

Overall, Kagiso spent R897 on her trolley full of groceries.

While responding to a question in the comment section, the TikTokker shared:

"This method doesn’t include staples. This is just to keep you going and guide your grocery shopping."

Watch the video below:

A money-saving woman of mystery

Kagiso, who did not wish to disclose her occupation with Briefly News (saying that she was "just a girl in her 20s trying to navigate life and sharing what she had learned to make other people's lives better"), noted that she was made aware of the technique on TikTok.

She commented:

"Since I wished I knew about it before, I shared the method."

Money-saving method amazes Mzansi

The young woman's viral video had many social media users heading for the comment section to share their thoughts on the doable method.

@sibongile.maseko0 was impressed with what they saw and wrote:

"Now, this makes sense."

@pearly_kay01, who wanted to apply this method, commented:

"I want to be this strict when I get to the grocery store."

@nnqetho, who already applied the method, told Kagiso:

"I did this yesterday and saved so much money."

@phumza.lisolomzi showed gratitude in the comments and wrote:

"Thank you for this video. I couldn't quite grasp the concept when people were explaining it."

Woman shares tips for feeding a family of 8

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who shared her savvy mom's budgeting secrets for feeding a family of eight with R3 500 a month.

Using a smart budgeting app, the woman compared prices and tracked expenses to ensure she stayed within budget. The TikTok video received a positive response from viewers, and many thanked her for sharing practical tips to save money.

