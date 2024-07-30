A disappointed woman claimed she paid R800 for a jacket from a local store, and it already had bobbles forming after a few wears

She also shared that she only wore the garment less than five times and never washed it yet

Some social media users felt the same way as the woman about the brand, while others provided solutions

A woman was unhappy with the condition of a R800 jacket she bought. Images: @nandimagaqa

Source: TikTok

A woman was less than impressed with an expensive jacket she bought from a local store after seeing bobbles form on it.

Using the handle @nandimagaqa on TikTok, the disappointed shopper shared a video showing the R800 black jacket she said she bought from Foschini. She also claimed that she had never washed the garment since purchasing it from the store.

In her caption, @nandimagaqa noted:

"The worst quality jacket. I wore it less than five times. First, it was the Luella Bag, now this."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's Foschini jacket

Many people felt the same way as the woman about the brand's quality, while others tried to solve the fashion problem.

@moiponemhr shared their thoughts in the comment section, saying:

"Even the quality of the blazers is not great. They need to align their prices to the quality they give us, honestly."

@mangwanya41, who may have had the same experience, wrote:

"I thought I was over-exaggerating."

@iliso_liyabona shared their story in the comment section:

"I remember I wanted a jacket with similar material, and the sales representative told me that it was poor quality and not worth it. Thank goodness I listened."

@mamasaint01 told the woman:

"If you still have the slip, take it back, my dear."

@boni27305 also urged the lady to take the jacket back to the store and even thought of a reason for its condition:

"Maybe it's the factory's fault."

@bongiwepurpleladi also tried suggesting a solution:

"Buy a lint remover. You will be okay."

Woman shows failed fashion order from local clothing store

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a young woman who hilariously showed off the failed item she purchased from the local store, Mr Price.

Using the handle @punky.sanele on TikTok, the woman shared a screenshot of the Oakridge Formal column dress she saw. However, instead of the dress being a perfect fit, the unfortunate customer shared that one of the sleeves was longer than the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News