A woman showed people that a Pick 'n Pay in Cape Town lets people save even without a smart shopper card

The lady made a video showing people exactly what they needed to do if they wanted to get the extra value from Pick 'n Pay

Online users were fascinated to see a TikTok video of the less popular Pick 'n Pay saving method

One woman showed that Cape Town Pick 'n Pay has another saving method. The lady demonstrated how to use the unique saving method.

The lady from Cape Town's shopping hack got over 2,000 likes. Many appreciated learning how Pick 'n Pay allows people to get money back without a smart shopper.

Woman shares Pick 'n Pay plug

@illeypop posted that Pick 'n Pay office grocery stamps at some branches. The experience is that the stamps are collected over some time to save eventually.

Watch the video below:

SA surprised by Pick n Pay saving stamps

Many admitted that they never knew Pick n Pay offered a different saving method. Online users said that they were disappointed it was something available at a few Pick 'n Pays.

lindamadalamatsha applauded

"Thank you."

user70821710743768 said:

"Checkers and Shoprite been doing this for years."

daaibiets wrote:

"Now, why don’t all the Pick n Pay’s do this?

user632949357asked:

"So you get the book and then buy stickers every time you shop, then at the end of the year, you get the sticker amounts back on a voucher card?"

illypop · Creator replied:

"You buy the stickers and get that value back when you spend it a year later."

Sticks added:

"This is something nice to give my helper at the end of the year for Christmas thank you for this."

Leila commented:

"Wish I had known this at the beginning of the year."

TikTok users love shopping hacks

Many people are often happy to know shopping tips. One woman went viral after showing netizens where to get Woolworths cakes for less.

Lucky mom wins R6k groceries for R5

Briefly News previously reported that with the current stressful cost of living, winning discounted groceries is nothing short of a dream come true in Cyril's economy.

One Mzansi mama was one of the lucky Pick n Pay shoppers who won their share in the popular retailer's grocery Smart Shopper special rewards promotion.

A video shows the woman stunned at the till after she was notified that she only needed to pay R5,03 for groceries worth R6 861,05.

