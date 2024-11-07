One gent left many people in South Africa in their feelings over his touching, grand gesture

In the clip, the guy showcased how he drives behind his woman to ensure that she gets home safe

People were left in awe of the heartwarming moment as they flooded the post, gushing over them

A gentleman got candid about his relationship with his lady, which warmed the hearts of many people online.

A man warmed the hearts of many after he showcased how he drives behind his bae to ensure her safety home. Image: @_vanvundla

Man drives behind bae to ensure her safety

The man revealed to his viewers that he and his partner do not do sleepovers, so when it is late, he will drive behind his bae to ensure she gets home safely.

He shared a clip on TikTok under the handle @_vanvundla, where he showed how he drove in the evening behind his woman until she reached her place. While taking to his TikTok caption, @_vanvundla simply said:

"I take her safety very serious."

The footage sparked a huge reaction among social media users who weighed in on the man's grand gesture, with many sighing their own opinions. It also grabbed the attention of netizens, clocking loads of views within two days of 'its release on the video platform.

SA gushes over the couple

People loved the sweet gesture that the gentleman displayed as they headed to the comments section, gushing over them.

MbaliyeNkosi Kheswa said:

"Love this. God be glorified!"

Tsholo_Sue added:

"Oh, there are good men out there. I am praying for this and more."

Lulu wa Hosi wrote:

"She’s so blessed, love this for her."

Kori expressed:

"This is beautiful. uSbari we country."

Martha M commented:

"Arg love this courtship."

