A young lady got candid about her relationship as she took to her TikTok account, where she opened up about a situation she had encountered with her bae.

A hun flexed how her man dropped her off at 2 AM in a TikTok video. Image: @butomieivar

Source: TikTok

Woman dropped off at home at 2am

The babe revealed to her viewers that she visited her boo thang but was not ready to spend the night, so he proceeded to drop her at her place at 2 am.

@butomieivar went on to showcase how they drove to her place in the car, and the footage caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

SA reacts to hun's video

Social media users responded to the lady's clip. They flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Luyanda Makhaye said:

"Just because she came to visit doesn’t mean she’s ready..she just wanted to spend quality time with her man.. man up, gents."

Sethosa added:

"Thats nice."

Nombuso Ntumba shared:

"I won't even go to his place... If I am not ready, I avoid temptations at all cost. Ayikho into ewrong eyenziwe ubhuti la."

Cya Prime wrote:

"What a gentleman. That's how you treat her. Make sure she's safe, respect her boundaries and accept! There's always someone who is ready out there."

Clinton Some-say Rad wrote:

"He is king."

Cutedaddy commented:

"He was avoiding jail at all costs."

