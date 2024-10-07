“Yoh, I Love This”: Mzansi Woman Gives Bae a Taste of His Own Medicine, Leaves SA Peeps in Stitches
- A hun showcased how she gave her man a taste of his own medicine, and people felt for the gent
- The young babe showcased her chats between her and her boo thang, which left netizens with mixed reactions
- South Africans reacted to the lady's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One babe shared how her man treats her occasionally, so she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine.
Woman gives bae taste of own medicine, shares texts
The hun who goes to handle @keitumetseselebi shared WhatsApp chats between her and her man. The young lady acted unbothered when her bae came through for a visit and when he called to inform her to open the gate, to which she responded by saying she had no "keys."
@keitumetseselebi's gent, insisted on seeing her, and she expressed to him that she wanted to be alone, so she sent him a multiple-choice question, which left Mzansi in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman poked fun at her man, saying:
"When you treat him exactly how he treats you now, he can't breathe."
The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the lady's video.
SA is amused
Mzansi netizens had mixed feelings over the hun's way of treating her boo as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.
Omphile inquired:
"He was outside, and you didn’t come out?"
Fezeka Ndlela was amused:
"I died when I saw the multiple-choice question."
kribow said:
"I can't find my keys" took me to the grave."
Miss_Melda shared:
I blue ticked mine today after ke rile we need to talk, I literally can't breathe."
Cindiswa_2422 commented:
"Yoh, I love this.. keep it up. Don't forget to laugh whenever they ask weird questions."
Woman shares how she went to viher sit bae vs how she looked after
Briefly News previously reported that one young lady left South Africans amused after flexing her before and after seeing her man in a video making rounds online.
The TikTok video shared by @kaula2020 shows the hun looking all gorgeous in her lime green dress before heading to see her man. As the clip continued, the stunner unveiled herself after coming back from visiting her boo thang, and she looked all messy, leaving peeps entertained.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za