A hun showcased how she gave her man a taste of his own medicine, and people felt for the gent

The young babe showcased her chats between her and her boo thang, which left netizens with mixed reactions

South Africans reacted to the lady's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One babe shared how her man treats her occasionally, so she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine.

A woman showcased how she treats her man in a TikTok video. Image: @keitumetseselebi

Source: TikTok

Woman gives bae taste of own medicine, shares texts

The hun who goes to handle @keitumetseselebi shared WhatsApp chats between her and her man. The young lady acted unbothered when her bae came through for a visit and when he called to inform her to open the gate, to which she responded by saying she had no "keys."

@keitumetseselebi's gent, insisted on seeing her, and she expressed to him that she wanted to be alone, so she sent him a multiple-choice question, which left Mzansi in stitches.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman poked fun at her man, saying:

"When you treat him exactly how he treats you now, he can't breathe."

The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the lady's video.

SA is amused

Mzansi netizens had mixed feelings over the hun's way of treating her boo as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Omphile inquired:

"He was outside, and you didn’t come out?"

Fezeka Ndlela was amused:

"I died when I saw the multiple-choice question."

kribow said:

"I can't find my keys" took me to the grave."

Miss_Melda shared:

I blue ticked mine today after ke rile we need to talk, I literally can't breathe."

Cindiswa_2422 commented:

"Yoh, I love this.. keep it up. Don't forget to laugh whenever they ask weird questions."

Woman shares how she went to viher sit bae vs how she looked after

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady left South Africans amused after flexing her before and after seeing her man in a video making rounds online.

The TikTok video shared by @kaula2020 shows the hun looking all gorgeous in her lime green dress before heading to see her man. As the clip continued, the stunner unveiled herself after coming back from visiting her boo thang, and she looked all messy, leaving peeps entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News