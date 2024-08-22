A lady showed off her WhatsApp text messages between her and the father of her child in a video

The clip left many people in awe, and it gained a massive attraction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over them

A mother left many people in Mzansi with warm and fuzzy feelings after showing off her conversations with her baby daddy.

A lady unveiled her WhatsApp messages with her baby daddy in a TikTok video. Image: @namhlablack

Source: TikTok

Woman shares WhatsApp messages between her and baby daddy in video

The clip shared by TikTok user @namhlablack on the video platform shows a screenshot of WhatsApp text messages.

@namhlablack showed off how she communicates with her child's father healthily, which touched and impressed many South Africans online. The woman's baby daddy amazed many with how caring, full of gratitude and yet present father he was in his daughter's life.

The clip became a hit on TikTok, clocking many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Click here to view the lady's WhatsApp messages between her and her baby daddy.

People love the healthy parenting style

Social media users were impressed by how the man and woman co-parented their daughter healthily, as many took to the comments section to gush over them.

BawssladyChichie Official said:

"At this point, I need you back together; how much do y'all need for that?"

Kgabo Sabby expressed:

"It's the constant gratitude for you and your family for raising his child for me."

Dream girl was impressed:

"What healthy co-parenting! I sense healing from both parties; this is so beautiful. This world is full of bitter people you made it better by sharing this beautiful relationship you have with baby daddy."

Molete🇿🇦 shared:

"Such a peaceful person, baby daddy; knowing myself, I would tell him I want him back."

Kuhle..Konke commented:

"What a peaceful parenting mummy..l love it for you."

South African woman shares heartwarming chats with baby daddy

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared her chats with her baby daddy in a video, and people were amazed by their communication.

The footage shared by @mangwenya_swazi on the video platform has gathered over 576K views and thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the woman showed off how she communicates with her baby daddy, which impressed many people in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News