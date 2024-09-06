A babe got candid about her previous relationship with her man, who broke it off after she asked for money to do her hair

The young lady showcased her chats with the gent, and the clip gained massive traction online

Social media users were left with mixed feelings as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts

A South African woman took to social media to narrate how her boyfriend dumped her, and the clip went viral.

A woman got candid about her man who dumped her after asking for money for her hair. Image: @cocoa_pabi

Source: TikTok

Woman gets dumped by bae over hair money

TikTok user @cocoa_pabi revealed to her followers that her man ended things with her because she asked for money to make her hair.

The young hun shared WhatsApp chats between her ex and herself as they chatted about her hair. At first, the woman's bae thought his hun was joking until it became serious, leading the gent to be unimpressed with @cocoa_pabi's "demand" as he responded by saying:

"To be honest neh am not that type ya hore okatala ko yona and make demands...I don't want to be in a relationship for a woman to be telling me what they want No."

@cocoa_pabi's ex went as further as to say the following before ending things with her:

"I want this thing to end akena tjhelete ya di "want" nna you have been doing your hair before you meet me why do you make it my problem?" If you are dating cause o shebile ho fuwa tjhelete count me out..I don't nee this."

The clip became a hit, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Mzansi reacts to woman's break-up story

South Africans were left with mixed emotions as they flooded the comments section to voice their opinions.

Mbalimafu shared:

"These kinds of paragraphs are because he doesn’t have the money, so the easier option is to insult you rather than admit he doesn’t have it like that."

Anitta@14 expressed:

"Men are natural providers to the women they love ...never forget that."

Kabelo Vincent cracked a joke, saying:

"This guy represented us well."

Hosea Mokoena commented:

"Am I the only one who thinks this guy actually dodged a bullet? His problem is not that she asked, it's her approach, what happened to "Please."

Katlego Mokgwakgwa wrote:

"That man needs to be protected."

Leboleshlepotlako replied:

"He's been waiting for this moment, this speech was practised."

Palesa Skalk cracked a joke, saying:

"Bathong budget speech e kana?"

