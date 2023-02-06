Someone made a video claiming to show how SA middle class lives and Mzansi was shook

TikTok user @developermemez shared the video showing lush homes and overseas trips

The actual Mzansi middle class made it clear that life isn’t near that boujee in struggle town

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Seeing how the middle class apparently live in South Africa came as a shock to many people who believed themselves to be part of that bracket.

TikTok user @developermemez shared the video showing lush homes and overseas trips. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Times are tough in most parts of the world but things in Mzansi are really bad. The middle class are living the lives of the poor and the cost of living is increasing by the day.

TikTok user @developermemez shared a video showing what life as a middle class South African apparently looks like. The low down; you have a relatively nice house, a car like a VW Polo and take trips overseas once in a while – sounds great, doesn’t it?!

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi are shocked by the TikTok video

That’s what the middle class looks like? Many people were in total disbelief as they classed themselves as middle class but their lives are nowhere as boujee.

See some of the horrified comments:

@Bonolo☁️ said:

“You mean east London neh ✋”

@Riano said:

“Bro’s never been in South Africa ”

@Christel Loubser said:

“You mean watching London on the TV neh, but sho if that is middle class I must be broke.”

@Clean Cut Skolly said:

“That’s middle class? I was poor then.”

@yaboi_thylo887 said:

“Nah bro we don't drive Polos we drive Kia ”

@JlyneB said:

“Hai so then am I just really poor because yoh this is luxury neh”

South Africans stunned that middle class earns R180k a year, woman sparks debate about salaries and finances

In related news, Briefly News reported that as the cost of living continues to rise, it is no secret that times are tough for many South Africans whose salaries remain at the same rate.

This is why one local woman, Nomaswazi (@Nomaswazi_11) was surprised to learn that some people were surprised to learn the amount the average South African earns in a year.

Taking to Twitter she shared a post where she wrote:

“My favourite content is Twitter people finding out the reality of living in this country like you’re genuinely shocked that R180 000pa is middle class? Youth unemployment is 66,5% and the minimum wage is R42 000pa. Where do you guys live?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News