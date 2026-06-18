Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence to defend her husband at court after initially snubbing an eNCA presenter. The reality TV star was approached at a Pretoria court on 18 June 2026 by reporter Silindelo Sebata. Mel initially avoided the media but later changed her mind, choosing to address the reporter following the arrest of her husband, Peet Viljoen, at OR Tambo International Airport on 17 June 2026.

Mel Viljoen changed her mind after initially avoiding the press at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

The encounter shared on X follows a rocky week between the media and the reality star, who previously stormed out of a live broadcast interview with Silindelo. Mel Viljoen had initially ignored the reporter before later explaining that her legal team had advised them not to speak with members of the press.

Mel Viljoen changes her mind and speaks to an eNCA reporter

The reality TV star, however, contradicted herself as she went on to share her frustrations regarding the high-profile case. She questioned why her husband was being singled out by law enforcement, maintaining that there were originally eight people involved in the matter. Mel told X user @Sli_Masikane that the case was 17 years old and pointed out that Peet was the only individual currently being arrested and targeted by authorities.

Watch the X video below:

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Local viewers had a field day, asking Silindelo to be nice to the reality TV star in the hope that she would finally answer all the prepared questions.

User @nozipho_mashaba shared:

"Sli, promise to be nice, nawe ke sisi (also, sisi)."

User @LallyTee asked:

"Mel, what did the lawyer say kanti?"

User @_Chanteh added:

"The memoir we will get here one day is gonna be fire."

User @callmepopp commented:

"They really love each other, shame. Modern-day Bonnie and Clyde."

User @YangaSiswana said:

"She has come to her senses now."

User @ketshedile_ added:

"Life can really humble you."

3 Briefly News articles about Mel Viljoen

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.

A humorous content creator captured Mzansi's attention with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre theft claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News