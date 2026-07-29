Career advice creator Boni Xaba shared a belt splicer's payslip revealing gross monthly earnings of R30,853.66

The payslip sparked a heated discussion about trade skills versus university degrees among South Africans

Many commenters questioned whether the take-home figure reflected long hours and gruelling working conditions

The picture on the left showed Boni posing. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

A payslip shared by popular career advice creator Boni Xaba got South Africans talking about money, trade skills, and the real cost of a good salary.

Xaba, who runs the page @liferesetwithboni, posted the payslip as part of her ongoing series breaking down what skilled workers in South Africa actually earn each month. This time, the spotlight fell on a belt splicer, a specialist who installs, repairs, and maintains heavy-duty conveyor belts used in mines, power stations, and industrial plants.

What the payslip showed

Boni Xaba revealed total gross earnings of R30,853.66 for the month. That figure was made up of a basic wage of R17,488.45, 48 hours of overtime worth R4,842.21, and production and task allowances adding up to R8,523.00.

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On top of the cash earnings, the employer contributed R4,004.16 in company levies under the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council, along with R3,394.54 in fringe benefits covering medical aid at R1,943.00 and a retirement fund contribution of R1,451.54.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

South Africans weigh in on the salary

The post drew a flood of responses, with opinions ranging from admiration to scepticism.

Freddy Mafguy Morabe explained:

"Belt splicing is a profession where people deal with conveyor belts in mines, power stations and many plants where conveyor belts are used as a form of transportation. Splicing simply means joining the belts together when they are torn, damaged or when..."

Jerrard Prins raised doubts about the headline figure:

"It only looks good because he is probably working Monday to Monday, no off time, no rest, early hours to late afternoons. That is the only reason why most tradesmen make so much money. But on a basic salary alone, it's not a good pay at all."

Mpumza Dlamini offered a personal comparison:

"Hi Boni, that salary is for a belt assistance splicer with level 2 mina. I'm getting more than that with grade 10."

Duncan Morwa-Madire urged people to think carefully before dismissing trade careers:

"Guys, let's not get confused here; getting a degree doesn't guarantee or automatically make one earn more money, but a field of study and industry determines that... I would advise people to first check how much they are going to earn with that degree..."

Gosego Masilo shared a frustration many recognised:

"Sometimes jobs really go by luck 4 years applying nix."

Ata No-maves Nomabunga drew a sharp comparison:

"The same salary of a mine worker supervisor only with grade 9."

Jeremia Mamba noted:

"The fact that my basic is way more than his, but due to company benefits he ends up getting more than mine."

Joz Lon Don added with a laugh:

"Fundani hai ngeke [Study, it will never happen], he probably worked 28 days of the month, 16-hour shifts."

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Source: Briefly News