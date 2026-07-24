South African salary earners saw a slight nominal pay increase in June 2026, but inflation kept eating into their real income

The PayInc Net Salary Index showed real take-home pay dropped to its lowest level in roughly two years

Economists warned that rising municipal tariffs and fuel costs will keep squeezing household budgets for the rest of 2026

A person opens an empty wallet on April 05, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Image illustration: Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

South African salary earners received a marginal pay bump in June 2026, but rising inflation continued to erode their real spending power. This is according to the latest PayInc Net Salary Index, which tracks around 2.1 million salary earners across the country.

The report showed nominal net salaries rose to R21,598 in June, up 0.4% from May’s figures. However, salaries were only 0.5% higher than they were a year earlier, showing how slow wage growth has become. According to reports, PayInc said the small increase masks the tough reality many households are currently facing.

Real net salaries dropped by 2.1% over the first six months of 2026, even though nominal pay rose by 1.5% during that same period. In a report by BusinessTech, Economist Elize Kruger said inflation continues to outpace wage growth, steadily reducing what households can actually afford. In June alone, the index fell 3.6% year-on-year in real terms, landing at R20,198.

It’s not just fuel

While high fuel prices have driven recent inflation, rising municipal costs are becoming an equally serious burden for households. Kruger said many earners will soon feel the pinch from new electricity, water and municipal tariff increases. These administered prices have consistently grown faster than headline inflation for years now.

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Electricity remains one of the biggest drivers of this pressure, with several municipalities raising tariffs well above inflation. Stats SA’s latest inflation figure sat at 5.0%. Kruger said 2026 has marked a turning point after two years of relatively healthy salary growth for most earners.

Many South Africans reacted to the report online, saying the figures don’t reflect their everyday reality. Several pointed out that grocery prices rarely drop even when fuel prices do. Others questioned how an average salary of R21,000 was even possible, given what they personally earn each month.

See the reaction in the TikTok post below:

More about salaries

A call centre worker was filmed budgeting her R11,000 salary by a colleague sitting behind her.

A South African chartered accountant used an Instagram video to break down a R100,000 monthly salary for a family of four.

Researchers spoke to thousands of South Africans before settling on a figure that sparked discussion.

Source: Briefly News