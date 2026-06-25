Researchers spoke to thousands of South Africans before settling on a figure that sparked discussion

A major difference between a living wage and a minimum wage could change how people view salaries

One income gap revealed in the findings may explain why many families feel under pressure

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New monthly income proposal is R20 000 to live above poverty. Image: @rapideye

Source: Getty Images

A new proposal says workers may need to earn at least R20,000 a month to live decently. According to an IOL report on 25 June 2026, The Living Wage South Africa Network (LWSAN) said a person working a normal 40-hour week should take home this amount to cover their basic needs, plan for the future, and live with dignity.

The proposal is based on research involving 2,000 people across South Africa. According to the study, people earning less than R14,000 per month often struggle to live comfortably. Those earning above R25,000 said they felt more financially stable.

LWSAN chairperson Professor Ines Meyer said the group selected R20,000 because it sits in the middle and meets important needs, including saving money and handling unexpected costs.

Professor Ines Meyer is the chairperson at LWSAN. Image: @Ines Meyer/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

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Living wage differs from minimum wage

Meyer explained that a living wage is different from the country's minimum wage. The minimum wage is decided through discussions between government, labour groups and businesses, while the living wage is a suggested amount based on real experiences from workers.

Speaking to CNBC Africa, Meyers said businesses should see it as an investment rather than a cost.

"It is a figure for employers who would like to consider treating the employees fairly or enabling them to live a decent life, if that is important to them, versus employers who do not care....are (they) okay with employee living in poverty and continuing the cycle of poverty because below this amount it is very hard for someone to get out of this cycle of poverty."

According to Meyer, paying workers more could increase spending, create more jobs and improve productivity.

Making ends meet is no joke

While South Africa's average monthly salary is said to be around R29,500 before deductions, many workers do not actually take home that amount. After tax and other deductions, most people end up with less, while the median income is closer to R15,000 to R17,000 a month. This means many working South Africans earn below R15,000 and are already under pressure before paying monthly expenses.

The problem is that everyday costs continue rising. Food for a family of four now costs over R4,000 a month, while rent, school fees, electricity and transport also take a large part of household budgets. For many families, salaries often do not fully cover their needs, leaving little room for emergencies or unexpected costs.

Read the full IOL story here:

More Briefly News on salaries

South African ministers receive several taxpayer-funded benefits, including luxury official vehicles, free flights and other state-covered perks that have sparked debate over government spending.

A Briefly article sparked debate after revealing that Eskom employees’ average annual pay package had climbed to over R1 million, with many South Africans questioning whether the increases were justified amid rising electricity costs.

The article highlights South Africans' reactions after a Western Cape man shared a breakdown of his salary and monthly expenses, with many saying wages feel too small compared to the rising cost of living.

Source: Briefly News