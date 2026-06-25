The average household food basket across seven South African cities reached R5 479.26 in May 2026

A basic nutritious diet for a family of seven costs R6 634.22, meaning low-income families may be underspending on nutrition by at least 17%

The Child Support Grant of R580 sits 40% below what researchers estimate it costs to feed one child a nutritious diet for a month

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Woman walking with shopping cart. Image: Mark de Leeuw

Source: Getty Images

South African families are spending R1,000 at the shops and still going home without enough food. Data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group shows the average monthly household food basket hit R5,479.26 in May 2026, across seven cities.

That means a R1,000 grocery run covers less than a fifth of what a low-income family of seven needs each month. The data tracks 44 food items, from staples and vegetables to meat and dairy, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Springbok, Mtubatuba and Mthatha.

The real cost of putting food on the table

Food is just the starting point for most households. Transport, electricity, school costs and debt repayments all compete for the same money, and food often comes last.

The report draws a sharp line between what families are buying and what they need. A basic nutritious diet for a family of seven costs R6,634.22 a month. That is nearly R1,155 more than the average food basket. Families on low incomes are likely eating well below what they need, simply because the money runs out.

The numbers get harder to ignore when children enter the picture. Estimated costs of feeding one child a nutritious diet costs R967.08 per month. The Child Support Grant sits at R580. That is 32% below the food poverty line and 40% short of what a child actually needs to eat well.

For millions of South African caregivers, R1,000 no longer stretches across a family. It barely covers one child. The gap between what ends up in the trolley and what should be there is not a choice. It is a budget crisis with no easy fix.

See full report here.

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Source: Briefly News