A learner at Acudeo College in Protea Glen, Soweto, confidently told the camera that a loaf of bread costs just over R1, sending South Africans into a frenzy online

Several kids settled on R100 as their answer for both school uniforms and monthly transport costs, with Mzansi joking they must be using the 2007 economy

South Africans flooded the comments agreeing that nobody should break the news to these children, calling them innocent beings who deserve to stay unbothered

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Acudeo College in Protea Glen

Source: Facebook

Learners at Acudeo College in Protea Glen, Soweto, went viral after a Facebook video showed them guessing the cost of everyday items. The school posted the video on 9 June 2026, and South Africans could not stop laughing. The kids had no idea how brutal the real economy is right now.

The private school in Protea Glen, Soweto, asked its primary learners a few simple questions. How much does bread cost? What about a school uniform? What does school transport set you back each month? The answers had the internet in a chokehold.

Mzansi weighs in

One learner was convinced a loaf of bread costs just over R1. Another went slightly bolder, offering R82 or R26 as possibilities. A third guessed their school lunch costs R15, while a fourth put a school uniform at R100. Transport? Also R100, said the fifth learner.

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South Africans in the comments were equal parts entertained and protective. One person said adults should not traumatise the kids with the truth. Another called them very innocent beings who would be shocked once reality sets in. A third joked that the children seem to be working off the 2007 economy.

No one was angry, though. The general feeling online was warmth. These are kids doing what kids do best; they are just freestyling life, unbothered and unaware.

The cost of living in South Africa has been hammering households hard. Bread alone now costs well over R20 at most stores. School uniforms can run into the hundreds, and transport costs even more. These little ones have no idea, and honestly, Mzansi agrees they should stay that way for as long as possible.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News