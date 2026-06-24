A Facebook video posted on 23 June 2026 showed strange black smoke rings drifting over Paarl in the Western Cape after an explosion

A local man came forward to reveal that the explosion was part of a reality TV show production, with all the necessary permits in place

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, comparing the spectacle to everything from Ford cars to giant joints

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the black rings. Images: The Feed CPT

Source: Facebook

Black smoke rings hovered over Paarl in the Western Cape on 23 June 2026, and South Africa had questions. A video posted on Facebook by The Feed CPT showed the rings drifting through the sky after a mysterious explosion, and nobody seemed to have any answers at first.

Someone came clean, and Mzansi had jokes

The cause of the explosion was not confirmed at the time the video was posted. But Western Cape resident Chris Cloete stepped into the comments to clear the air. He explained that a reality TV show had been filming in Paarl on Saturday. He also confirmed that all the required permits were in place and that nobody was hurt during the production.

The clarification did little to slow down the jokes from South Africans online. Many had already made up their minds about what they had seen. One person was convinced someone had started a Ford, a dig at the brand’s reputation for engine troubles.

Others were more technical about it. Some pointed out that those kinds of black smoke rings are a common sign of a transformer blowing. One person said they had seen the same thing at the Tankwa festival, where a diesel ring generator gets used to produce exactly that kind of spectacular burning cloud.

The festival crowd had seen it all before. The explosion creates a massive burning cloud that collapses into those distinctive ring shapes as it rises. For anyone who had not seen one before, it was the kind of sight that stops you cold.

A few comments leaned into the obvious. Someone suggested a very large joint was being smoked somewhere in Paarl. The comment section became a comedy club, and South Africans delivered.

The reality TV production’s name was not confirmed at the time of reporting.

Watch the video:

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Source: Briefly News