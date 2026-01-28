A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson following a fire at Paarl Provincial Hospital, with his first court appearance expected on Thursday, 29 January 2026

The blaze, which broke out on 27 January 2026, was contained to the Day Hospital section, allowing for the safe evacuation of patients and staff

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as evacuated patients are gradually moved back into the facility

WESTERN CAPE- A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson following a fire at Paarl Provincial Hospital on Tuesday, 27 January 2026. Western Cape police confirmed that the suspect was identified as a “person of interest” after firefighters extinguished the blaze and has since been formally charged.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 29 January 2026. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

What happened?

According to reports from News24, the fire broke out at around 11:17 on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate emergency response from Drakenstein Municipality’s Fire and Rescue Services. Hospital staff and emergency teams evacuated several floors to ensure the safety of patients and staff. By midday, firefighters had successfully contained the fire to the Day Hospital section, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the provincial facility.

Precautionary evacuations included all occupants on the ground, first, and second floors, though no serious injuries were reported. Western Cape police spokespersons emphasised that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and further details will be released as the inquiry progresses.

Similar incidents at Tembisa Hospital

In April 2025, Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng experienced a major blaze in its Accident and Emergency Unit, which led to the safe evacuation of approximately 80 patients and the temporary closure of the emergency department. While authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred, emergency cases had to be redirected to other nearby medical facilities. The hospital remained partially operational under contingency plans while investigators worked to establish the cause of the fire.

Just days later, a second fire broke out in Tembisa Hospital’s outpatient and medical records area, further disrupting services. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the flames, but the incidents prompted concerns about hospital safety and infrastructure compliance, and parliamentary health leaders called for a comprehensive forensic investigation to prevent future occurrences.The second Tembisa fire occurred on 23 April 2025, illustrating the ongoing challenges hospitals face in maintaining safety during crises. Both fires at Tembisa led to interrupted services and highlighted the need for robust emergency preparedness and swift response from fire services.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a fire at National District Hospital in Bloemfontein on 7 July 2024 gutted parts of the first and second floors after flames that started outside the paediatric ward spread through the building, prompting the evacuation of 83 patients to other medical facilities across the Mangaung area. No injuries or deaths were reported as emergency services and hospital staff activated disaster plans and safely moved patients to places like Botshabelo District Hospital, Universitas Academic Hospital and Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital. Preliminary investigations suggested the blaze may have been caused by a discarded cigarette bud, and the incident led to ongoing probe and restoration efforts at the hospital.

