Emergency services and Free State Health Department officials responded to a fire at the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein

The fire reportedly started due to a discarded cigarette bud near the paediatric unit, according to preliminary investigations

No injuries or deaths were reported, and the over 80 patients being treated at the facility have been taken to various others across the metro

A fire allegedly caused by a cigarette bud gutted two floors of the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein. Image: Wikus De Wet

BLOEMFONTEIN — Emergency responders evacuated more than 80 patients after a fire gutted two floors of the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this stage, but preliminary investigations showed that a cigarette bud caused the fire, SABC News reported.

Fire guts National District Hospital

The Free State Health Department has since confirmed that no injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident after accounting for everyone.

Briefly News understands the blaze broke out outside the paediatric ward at about 3pm, catching the trees and spreading to the rest of the infirmary.

This resulted in the first and second floors being gutted.

Mangaung Metro Municipality's Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency medical service responders assisted with safely evacuating patients.

Patients transferred to various facilities

Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the patients were transferred to various Bloemfontein facilities.

"Eighty-three patients were in the wards, and 23 [of them] were transferred to Botshabelo District Hospital [in Mangaung]," Mvambi said.

"The other 50 have [since] been temporarily moved to Gateway Clinic, after which they will be taken to Universitas Academic Hospital, Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and MUCPP [Mangaung Community Health Centre].

"Patients are prioritised in line with the need for continuous care [and] their various [conditions].”

