A woman shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok showing her home and beloved BMW engulfed in flames

Despite attempts to douse the fire with buckets of water, the blaze raged on and left the scene in ashes

South Africans rallied around the woman in the comments section and offered words of comfort

A South African woman shared footage of her BWW burn to ashes. Image: @kindneithenrelma

Imagine the horror of waking up to the crackling roar of flames engulfing everything you hold dear.

Woman shares video of burning house

For one unfortunate woman @kindneithenrelma, this nightmare became a reality as fire ravaged her home and precious BMW in the dead of night.

She documented the tragedy, and shared the video on TikTok. It captured the gut-wrenching sight of her cherished possessions consumed by the inferno.

It's unclear whether the fire started due to an accident of arson. But she the distraught woman can be heard saying her car gone and "you must be happy now."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users pray for devastated woman

As the video spread like wildfire on the platform, an outpouring of sympathy and support flooded the comments section. Viewers offered prayers and words of encouragement to the woman.

@Sinhle_20 said:

"May God replace all those things you lost 10 times more."

@PheleKhabazela mentioned:

"Normalise leaving your village when you start making money. This is sad."

@nxumalompumie wrote:

"The devil is a liar dear, I'm really sorry. "

@LinahMlambo posted:

"Yoh and I thought I had problems. "

@_petronella115 wrote:

"Oh no, this is a big loss. A house and a car burnt to ashes. I hope there wasn't anyone in the house. I'm so sorry sesi."

@Marbles_Hlatse asked:

"Please do a story time what happened? Yoh this is so sad."

@Poseletso87fitnessclub commented:

"May the Lord give you the strength to overcome this problem. "

@faithmomnia stated:

"I'm really sorry my sister. We will keep you in prayer."

