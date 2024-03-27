Heavy K announced the death of his father in a touching post, expressing deep sadness as his only surviving parent

He thanked his fans and followers for their love and support as he laid his father to rest, receiving an outpouring of condolences on social media

Mzansi consoled Heavy K with heartwarming comments, offering love, strength, and condolences during this difficult time

Popular South African musician and producer Heavy K has expressed gratitude to his fans and followers who showed him love after the news of his father's passing.

Heavy K is grateful for the love he received after his father's death. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Heavy K announces death of his father

Award-winning star Heavy K is mourning the death of his father. The star first announced the sad news of his father's passing with a touching post. He revealed that the news of his father's death broke him because he was his only surviving parent. He wrote:

"Yesterday was one of the saddest days of my life! My only surviving Parent has left me. Rest In Peace Tata I’ll forever love you, Kwelizayo."

Heavy K lays his father to rest

Taking to his Instagram page, the star showed gratitude to his fans and followers for the outpouring of love during the difficult time. He said:

"We laid my old man to rest this past weekend...Thank you for your words of support & all will be well."

Mzansi consoles Heavy K

Social media users flooded the star's page with heartwarming comments after he shared the post.

@brentonchander said:

"I'm so sorry @heavykdrumboss please be strong."

@i.lovelethu added:

"Love, strength and abundant peace to you ❤️"

@goodlucklive commented:

"Sorry for your loss friend, may his memory be a blessing ❤"

@djswitchsa noted:

"Condolences my brother. Strength in this difficult time."

