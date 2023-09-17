Videos on Twitter or X show that Disaster struck at Sun City in the North West before emergency workers arrived on the scene

A hotel at the popular South African resort just outside Rustenburg was damaged in a random fire accident

South Africans speculated about what caused the huge blaze that got out of control at the Hotel Cabanas.

RUSTENBURG- A Hotel in Sun City in the North West was ablaze. People who witnessed the accident filmed and posted the videos on social media.

People were horrified after seeing footage of the out-of-control flames. The resort manager explained what they found out about the fire so far.

Sun City hotel fire spread fast

Sun City Cabanas Hotel caught fire on a weekend, 16 September 2023, at 2:30 pm. The Sun City general manager, Brett Hope, spoke to Daily Sun and confirmed that they extinguished the fire.

The manager explained that a staff member initially thought it was a small fire. Still, it spread to the ventilation, through to the reception area and offices.

Emergency services save the day in Sun City

There were no injuries, and guest accommodation areas of the Cabanas Hotel were untouched.

This is largely thanks to Sun City Fire Rescue services at a nearby event, allowing them to respond quickly. It took them less than one hour to douse the flames.

What caused the Sun City Hotel fire?

The Sun City Fire and Rescue Service firefighters explained that the area established what caused the fire. They assured the public that they would conduct a detailed investigation.

South Africans who saw the video posts speculated about what caused the fire.

Chimwemwe Josephine Kasolekani was suspicious:

"These fires...mmm."

CM Gatsheni commented:

"I blame poor management., poor maintenance, cheap labour."

Tshepo Tlou said:

"Cheap labour and poor maintenance."

Zabo Bouza exclaimed:

"SA is burning!"

Bandile Andries speculated:

"SA is under attack. There's something about these fires. You watch, in two weeks, there will be another fire somewhere in Gauteng."

