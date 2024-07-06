Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner has condemned the recent break-ins targeting schools

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe was reacting to the burglary and torching of Gidela Secondary School in Ximausa village

The culprits allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of money and caused damage worth over R340,700.00

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the recent school break-ins. Images: SAPS/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner has condemned the recent break-ins that seem to be targeting schools.

Gidela Secondary School burgled and damaged

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe’s reaction followed a robbery at Gidela Secondary School in Ximausa village, where the culprits allegedly looted and torched the premises, which resulted in damage of about R340,700.00.

The @SAPoliceService’s Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said community members reported the inferno at around 04:30 on 6 July 2024:

“Upon checking, it was noticed that the doors of the school premises were forced open and the undisclosed amount of cash stolen.”

The flames damaged stationery, a photocopy machine, and furniture, among other things. Other schools recently robbed in that area include Ximausa Mpembelani School, Haaka Primary School, and Nobelhoek Primary School, where the burglars stole laptops and tables.

Mzansi weighs in

Netizens shared their differing views on the alleged crimes.

@Rhymes_by_wonda wondered:

"How much cash is worth burning a school, please "

@Blacksh90139340 exclaimed:

"Suspect number 1, Principal!!! And then he tried to bury the evidence. We know the modus operandi!!!"

@Tletshwene said:

This is very sad."

@GqPrew asked:

"You [police] don't pitch when we call, so what's the use? Those schools must hire a private security company like all of us."

@ChefAmogelang said:

"Haaaaaa."

“That Was Too Risky”: Heroic neighbour thwarts burglary attempt

Briefly News reported that a brave neighbour foiled thugs' planned break-in.

A viral TikTok clip showed how thieves tried to break into someone's home.

The footage captured the attention of many people and garnered over 1.4 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News