Three men were gunned down in a shooting in the Gordon's Bay area of the Western Cape on 27 January 2026

Members of the South African Police Service in the Western Cape are searching for the unidentified gunmen

South Africans expressed frustration with the ongoing violence in the province and the lack of law enforcement action

Brigadier Novela Potelwa provided more details to Briefly News about the shooting in Gordon's Bay

Western Cape police launched a manhunt after the murder of three men in Gordon’s Bay. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - A manhunt has been launched for suspects involved in a fatal shooting in Gordon’s Bay.

Three men, aged between 40 and 45, were shot and killed in a parking lot in Gordon’s Bay on the night of Tuesday, 27 January 2025. Two of the men passed away inside the vehicle, while the third died outside the car.

The victims were parked outside Gordon’s Bay Mall

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed to Briefly News that the victims were in the parking lot of the Gordon’s Bay Mall.

At approximately 21:30 am, unknown gunmen travelling in a vehicle approached and opened fire on them. The suspects then fled in their vehicle. Gordon’s Bay police have now registered three murder dockets for investigation.

While the motive of the shooting is not yet known, the incident is believed to be gang-related. No one has been arrested yet, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 08600 10111.

Western Cape police appealed to anyone with information to contact them about the shooting. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the latest shooting

The shooting sparked various reactions online, with many noting how frequent the fatal incidents were.

Jonathan Scharneck asked:

“Where's the SANDF?”

Posonie M Popo questioned:

“Why are police always appealing to the public to find the killers?”

Steve Vandal stated:

“The President of this country is just chilling at his office, not worried, whereas people are dying every day. As long as it’s not his family, he doesn’t care. Then, come elections, he will come out to the people and give them empty promises, and people will vote.”

Asa Theron voiced concern:

“Sometimes innocent people get caught in gang wars on a daily basis in Lavender Hill, and those places, but no manhunts are launched. Is Gordons Bay in a league of its own to warrant a manhunt? It’s always just rest in peace on every corner, and we get on with our daily lives.”

Jacquelyn Langhein recalled:

“Scary. I am praying that the suspects are found soon. I heard gunshots last night and the cars speeding off.”

Nancy Chihande noted:

“Every day someone is being killed.”

Unathi Dyalvane urged:

“These shootings are becoming more and more frequent. Something definitely needs to be done. I mean, we find ourselves torn between wearing a bulletproof vest or a plain t-shirt simply just to go out and groove. A sad state of affairs if you ask me.”

