Gunmen stormed a packed football pitch in Mexico on Sunday, January 25, 2026, opening fire and leaving 11 people dead and 12 others wounded. The assault underscored the ongoing grip of cartel-related violence, even as authorities continue efforts to restore security.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Officials said the shooting occurred after a match, when spectators and players were gathered and socialising. The attack added to an already bloody stretch for Salamanca, a central Guanajuato city with a population of about 275,000.

Violence had already claimed five lives in the city a day earlier. At the same time, just a week before, security forces safely dismantled an explosive device discovered at a government-run oil installation.

Gunmen kill 11 after football match in Mexico

Gunmen killed more than 10 people in Salamanca, Mexico, after spraying bullets at spectators socialising on a football pitch after a game, officials said. The attack occurred in one of Mexico’s most violence-plagued states.

The deadly attack happened in a cartel-controlled hotspot, coinciding with Mexico’s efforts to demonstrate to the U.S. that it is cracking down on criminal networks in their country.

Salamanca Mayor César Prieto reached out to the community and the world in a Sunday night video message after the unfortunate incident happened.

“Our community is facing a troubling period, marked by a deep disruption of our social structure. Unfortunately, criminal organizations are attempting to intimidate the government, but they will never succeed,” the city Mayor said.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, a proponent of her security measures, told the press on Monday, January 26, 2026, that her government is working closely with officials in Guanajuato to identify those behind the attack.

Guanajuato Governor Libia Dennise García described the incident as “unacceptable” in a statement and confirmed that both state and federal forces are intensifying security efforts.

The recent mass shooting is a particularly troubling issue for the Mexican government, especially since the country is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This means they will soon be welcoming large crowds of international visitors, including fans from South Africa, which will put security concerns in the spotlight.

Concerns for SA ahead of World Cup

The news about the gunmen's attack comes as disturbing news for South Africa, as the Bafana Bafana would be representing the nation at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Bafana Bafana booked a place at the prestigious football competition after securing the automatic ticket ahead of Nigeria in the qualifying stage, and they were placed in Group A during the draw, where they will face the co-host Mexico, South Korea and another country that would qualify from the playoffs.

Hugo Broos' side would play two of their group stage games in Mexico, the opening game against the host and their final group match against South Korea.

The security concerns ahead of the tournament are a major concern for South Africans planning on travelling to Mexico to see Bafana Bafana play at the World Cup, as this recent unfortunate event happened after a football match.

It's a concern for the players also, which means the Mexican government need to put a lot in place in terms of security before the World Cup starts in June 2026.

Source: Briefly News