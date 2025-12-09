Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has criticised the Confederation of African Football for agreeing that players partaking in the Africa Cup of Nations only need to be released seven days before the tournament.

FIFA made the announcement last week, stating “the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022” which also took place during the European autumn/winter period.

Khumalo argued that CAF should have taken a stronger stance to protect African football, saying, "I think CAF should learn they need to protect African football." He acknowledged the importance of players from Africa but emphasized that the continent’s own tournament deserves more respect, stating, "We understand that the bulk of players are coming from Africa, but also we have our own tournament that they need to respect."

He also pointed out that CAF needs to be cautious about the timing of the tournament, as it affects the contracts of European-based players: "CAF also needs to be very wary of when and how they stage this tournament because now it contradicts the contracts of the players that are playing in Europe."

While some might blame FIFA, Khumalo placed the responsibility on CAF, explaining, "If you look at it you might think FIFA is at fault, but it’s CAF. If they went to approach CAF, CAF should’ve stood their ground and said ‘no, we are starting this tournament on 21st or whatever day, but players need to be released three or two weeks before because what is the coach doing with seven days.’"

On a positive note for Bafana Bafana, he added, "Maybe on the other hand, it’s good for Bafana because 90% are local."

Source: Briefly News