The Confederation Association of Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that the prize money for the next Africa Cup of Nations will be significantly increased ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Africa’s number one international football competition will take place from Sunday December 21 2025 until Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Ivory Coast hosted the last competition and won it after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final, while South Africa finished as the second runner up after beating the Democratic Republic of Congo in the third-place play-offs.

For this year's competition, Bafana Bafana are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition, after their impressive run of number of matches under Hugo Broos and also securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of Nigeria.

Motsepe announces huge increase in AFCON

In the recent meeting ahead of the 2025 AFCON, Motsepe shared that this year's champions will now receive a substantial $10 million (R167 million) prize, an increase from the former $7 million (R117 million), which Ivory Coast where paid for winning the last edition.

Motsepe said the Africa Cup of Nations prize money has risen from less than $5 million to $7 million and now to $10 million for the winners, adding that CAF’s key objective going forward is to continue increasing the rewards for Africa’s most important competition.

Motsepe also confirmed that there would be a significant prize-money increases for both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup tournaments, and it has already been approved, although the figures will be announced at a later stage.

The three South African clubs involved in continental competition, Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC in the CAF Confederation Cup, stand to benefit if they try to win the competition.

The news about Motsepe increasing the prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations sparked different reactions from football fans on social media.

Bongani Mgubela said:

Good move. But we know Jordan will pocket all the money if Bafana Bafana win the Afcon.

Pduction Livhuwamini wrote:

When we win it, does it go to SAFA or it disappears to someone's unknown?

Sicelo Mehlomuhle shared:

Money, money in the future locally born Africans will never play AFCON because Motsepe is not willing to introduce quotas for European born Africans in national teams,

MOSES RAMAFALO reacted:

Patrice Motsepe brought justice to African football after decades of Issa Haito 's impecunious.Karabo before Motsepe taking over, how much was AFCON price money?

Takura Chamuka commented:

"To be frank, Motsepe has brought a more collaborative and professional approach to CAF which has significantly increased the attractiveness of CAF tournaments! He is a breath of fresh air to a body they had become renowned for corruption. A true champion for African football!!"

Mfana-wa-Leboa implied:

"What was the other CAF president doing all these years for Motsepe to make so many changes and improvements in short time."

Tendai Hove added:

"Jokes aside this man is working at @CAF_Media. African football has evolved since he took over."

Source: Briefly News