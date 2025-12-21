Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Ronwen Williams has made it clear that Bafana Bafana are targeting an improved finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, aiming to surpass their achievement from the previous edition.

The national team claimed third place at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, a tournament in which Williams’ performances earned him the Goalkeeper of the Tournament accolade.

Since that campaign, Hugo Broos’ side has continued its upward trajectory, remaining unbeaten while securing qualification for both the Morocco-hosted AFCON and the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

South Africa begin their Group B campaign with a Monday evening fixture against Angola, before taking on continental heavyweights Egypt on Boxing Day, and rounding off the group stage against Zimbabwe on Monday, 29 December.

At a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams expressed confidence in his team’s abilities, highlighting their unbeaten run since the last AFCON and emphasizing that while winning the tournament is challenging, South Africa aims to go a step further than before, showcase their growth, maintain their spirit and mentality, and give their all in pursuit of the coveted trophy.

Source: Briefly News