CAF president Patrice Motsepe has come under heavy criticism following is decision to shift the Africa Cup of Nations to a four-year cycle. The decision has sparked widespread debate from football fans across the continent, with fans, pundits and former players questioning the timing and potential impact of such a change on African football.

Critics argue that moving AFCON to a four-year cycle would reduce the tournament’s visibility and momentum, particularly at a time when African football is striving for greater global relevance. Others fear it could limit opportunities for players, coaches and host nations, while also affecting development and revenue streams tied to the competition’s regular staging.

However, supporters of the idea believe the move could ease fixture congestion especially African players playing in Europe, align AFCON more closely with other major international tournaments like the Euros and the Copa America, and allow for improved planning and commercial growth. CAF is yet to confirm whether the proposal will be formally adopted, but the backlash highlights the sensitivity surrounding any major changes to Africa’s flagship football tournament.

Sports Journalist Michael Afolayan is not happy with Motsepe's decision to move the competition to a four-year cycle like the Euros and also the Copa America.

He argued that the two year window give fans the opportunity to enjoy the competition and implied that the CAF president bowed to the pressure from FIFA and European clubs finding it difficult to release players during the January and February period the AFCON is always played.

